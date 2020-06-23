Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) climbs 3.3% after Credit Suisse analysts Craig Siegenthaler and Gautam Sawant initiate coverage of the stock with an Outperform rating.

They expect IBKR to exhibit "stronger-than-peer organic growth" while maintaining high 60%-65% operating margin as the companies tech capabilities "allow the firm to innovate, price competitively, and operate more efficiently than its competitors."

Sets price target at $53.00; implies 28% upside potential vs. Monday's close of $41.29 but implies a total return of ~30% including the dividend "and compares favorably to 10%-15% for peers."

Adds that IBKR's growth rises from a more diverse client base than its competition.

Among potential risks are succession planning, geographic diversity increases complexity of regulatory and compliance; customer bad debt; and lack of stock liquidity.

IBKR's total return in the past year vs. peers ETFC, LPLA:

The Credit Suisse Outperform rating is more bullish than the Quant rating of Neutral.