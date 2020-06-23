The Trump administration is allowing struggling Chesapeake Energy (CHK +3.0% ) to suspend production from more than 100 federal drilling leases without losing ownership of the assets, Reuters reports.

The assistance accounts for nearly a third of the lease suspensions granted by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in the last two months, according to the report; companies typically are required to forfeit their leases if they stop working on them.

BLM has approved more than 350 lease suspensions, citing relief from weak oil prices and COVID-19; Chesapeake reportedly applied for the lease suspensions in late April and had received 108 approvals by mid-May.

Chesapeake is widely expected to become the biggest U.S. oil and gas company to go bankrupt since the pandemic hit the economy.