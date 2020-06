Yeti (NYSE:YETI) is up 6.57% and carved out a new high of $43.38 earlier in the session.

Jefferies (Buy rating, price target $50) thinks Yeti could post strong Q2 sales off the Moms, Dads and Grads season, as well as broad demand for outdoor products in general.

Analyst Randal Konik also notes that Yeti's web traffic accelerated in Q2 after 26% growth in Q1.

Last year, Yeti posted revenue of $232M in Q2. The consensus mark for this year is $182M.