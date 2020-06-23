Credit Suisse Craig Siegenthaler starts covering Sculptor Capital Management (SCU -2.1% ) with a Neutral rating, as "we do not anticipate the same high growth trajectory that we are estimating for some of our illiquid alternative manager coverage."

Still, Credit Suisse sees positive flows for SCU.

Price target set at $15.00; implies total return potential of 21% vs. 10%-15% for its peers, Siegenthaler wrote.

Sees a couple of potential positive catalysts on the horizon: The one remaining case relating to legal issues with Sculptor's former Africa subsidiary could be resolved over the next six months and that could lead to larger client wins; recent positive multi-strategy hedge fund flows could remove headwind to its management fee growth rate.

