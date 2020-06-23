Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA -8.5% ) falls sharply after increasing the size of its bought deal secondary offering to 3.4M common shares held by Coeur Mining (CDE +1.9% ) at $5.30/share, for ~$18M in gross proceeds to Coeur.

Upon closing of the offering and prior to the exercise of the over-allotment option, Coeur's ownership of Metalla shares will be reduced to ~4% from 14.9% on a non-diluted basis after including the Wharf royalty transaction.

Metalla struck a deal with Coeur and third-parties to jointly acquire an existing 1.3875% royalty interest on the operating Wharf mine in South Dakota for $8M in cash and stock; Metalla will retain 1%, while Coeur will own 0.3875%.

Metalla and Coeur's respective consideration is $5.77M and $2.23M for the Wharf mine, an open pit, heap leach operation that produced 84K gold oz. in FY 2019.