The Trump administration is considering re-imposing tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada, with an announcement possible by the end of this week, Bloomberg reports.

If U.S. would re-impose 10% tariffs on aluminum from Canada and implement the tariffs by July 1 if Canada refuses to impose export restrictions, according to the report.

The only three U.S. aluminum producers - Alcoa (AA +2.2% ), Century Aluminum (CENX +4.3% ) and Magnitude 7 Metals - disagree on whether tariffs should be reimposed.

The American Primary Aluminum Association, which represents Century Aluminum and Magnitude 7, wants the tariff, saying a rise in aluminum coming from Canada has caused the price to collapse.

But Aluminum Association of the U.S., which represents Alcoa, Rio Tinto (RIO +2.4% ) and others, says imports are virtually unchanged since 2017.

Alcoa shares recently were downgraded by Deutsche Bank, citing an oversupplied aluminum market.

ETFs: JJUB, JJU