Cemtrex -4% despite providing optimistic outlook
Jun. 23, 2020 11:09 AM ETCemtrex, Inc. (CETX)CETXBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cemtrex (CETX -4.0%) sees increase in business activity across all its business segments on easing of COVID-19 lockdown restriction.
- Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil said "We remain cautiously optimistic that this next quarter will be closer to a pre-Covid-19 normalcy."
- Cemtrex confirmed its robust cash position to meet its plan to release new products over the next 12 months, mainly in three key areas- Internet of Things, Augmented and Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision.
- Demand for Cemtrex' thermal body camera continues to increase.