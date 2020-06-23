Cemtrex -4% despite providing optimistic outlook

Jun. 23, 2020 11:09 AM ETCemtrex, Inc. (CETX)CETXBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Cemtrex (CETX -4.0%) sees increase in business activity across all its business segments on easing of COVID-19 lockdown restriction.
  • Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil said "We remain cautiously optimistic that this next quarter will be closer to a pre-Covid-19 normalcy."
  • Cemtrex confirmed its robust cash position to meet its plan to release new products over the next 12 months, mainly in three key areas- Internet of Things, Augmented and Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision.
  • Demand for Cemtrex' thermal body camera continues to increase.
