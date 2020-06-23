Newtek Busines Services' (NEWT +0.2% ) small business finance arm will restart its SBA 7(a) loan program and begin accepting applications on June 29, 2020, as the government's Payroll Protection Program slows down.

Plans to re-enter the SBA 7(a) program in "a cautious and measured manner," looking to finance businesses based on the health of their balance sheets and income statements, pre-Covid-19 business activity and the business’ forward projections.

Will consider the business activity of each potential borrower during the March 2020-June 2020 period to assess their financial position after the state and local stay-at-home orders, focusing on companies with a two- to three-year operating history, hard collateral assets, pre-Covid-19 cash flows, and liquidity to maintain their business.

Newtek Small Business Finance, an SBA-licensed lender, temporarily suspended its legacy SBA 7(a) loan program as it became an active lender through the Paycheck Protection Program; as of today, NSBF funded ~$1.08B of its total $1.15B of PPP loans with SBA loan numbers.

As of June 22, 2020, there was ~$128B of appropriation remaining for PPP and SBA 7(a) loans.