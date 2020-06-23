The NYSE has suspended trading in Aurora Cannabis (ACB +4.4% ) pending the release of news.

Update: The company just released an update on its business reboot. Key points:

SG&A run-rate target achieved, should be $42M in FQ1 2021.

~25% of SG&A staff cut. 30% cut in production staff to be completed over the next two quarters.

Operations at five facilities (Aurora Prairie, Aurora Mountain, Aurora Ridge, Aurora Vie and Aurora Eau) will be shuttered over the next two quarters. Aurora Vie in Quebec will continue to operate to allow for the manufacture of certain higher margin products. By the end of FQ1 2021, production and manufacturing at Aurora Sky, Aurora River, Whistler Pemberton, and Polaris will be consolidated. Aurora Sun production scaled back to six grow bays.

Production at its Nordic facility in Europe will be ramped up. Capacity should be sufficient to supply the European market.

A production asset impairment charge of up to $60M will be recorded in FQ4 2020. An inventory write-down of up to $140M will also be recorded.