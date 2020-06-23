Bombardier Transportation (OTCQX:BDRBF +3.5% ) receives an order for 11 additional OMNEO Premium, double-deck, electric multiple unit ('EMU') trains (110 cars) from French National Railway Company ('SNCF'), on behalf of the Normandy Region.

This additional order amounts to €162M (~$182M); previously in May, Bombardier received a separate order for 16 additional trains (160 cars) worth €245M.

The Normandy Region plans to roll out these trains on the highly frequented lines linking Paris to Vernon-Rouen and Paris to Evreux-Serquigny.

The first trains of this order will be delivered at the end of 2023.