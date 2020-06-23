Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is up 16.65% after Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy's appearance on CNBC's Mad Money with Penn CEO Jay Snowden (full details).

While Barstool is the oxygen-grabbing story with Penn right now, there is some grounded analysis on the casino stock as well. In a note out today, Stifel analyst Steve Wieczynski only assigns a $7 per share value for Penn's sports betting segment in comparison to the $32 per share for the core casino operation.

Wieczynski sees margins improving at regional casinos amid operational efficiencies, which could help provide a backstop if euphoria over the sports betting potential fades.

Stifel's price target of $39 is above the average sell-side PT of $32.31.