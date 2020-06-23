Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF) and its affiliates sold a portfolio of equity and assets of eight operational and planned dispensaries in California for $61.5M, consisting of $1.5M in cash and $60M in Series A Preferred Stock issued by Hightimes Holdings.

The company and its affiliates intend to sell additional equity and assets with respect to two planned dispensaries in California for $6M in Series A Preferred Stock issued by Hightimes and will retain only four operating dispensaries and select licenses for potential retail locations in California.

The company reaffirms FY2020 revenue guidance.