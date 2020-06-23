Hubzu expands full foreclosure auction services into more states
Jun. 23, 2020 11:19 AM ETAltisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS)ASPSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Hubzu part of the Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS -3.6%) now provides marketing for foreclosure auctions nationwide and full-service (live cry and marketing) foreclosure coverage in 17 states.
- The Hubzu platform helps improve third-party sales by increasing exposure of each property through extensive, multichannel marketing and optimized disposition strategies.
- Hubzu is in the process of expanding the number of full-service auction states it serves. In late 2020, Hubzu anticipates deploying new integrated online and mobile technology solutions that connect the platform with live on-site foreclosure auctions.
- Press Release