Sasol's troubled Lake Charles project shows progress, at 86% of capacity
Jun. 23, 2020 11:19 AM ETSasol Limited (SSL)SSLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Sasol (SSL +5.7%) moves higher on news its delayed Lake Charles chemical project in Louisiana is now operating at 86% of total nameplate capacity after achieving beneficial operation of the Guerbet alcohols unit at the site.
- The Guerbet unit is the sixth of seven Lake Charles production units to be brought into production, and has a nameplate capacity of 30K tons/year.
- The last remaining unit to come online will be the low density polyethylene plant, which was damaged during a fire in January.
- Sasol says capital spending on the Lake Charles project was tracking the previous guidance of $12.8B at the end of May.
- The company recently announced plans to focus on its core chemicals and energy businesses, cut an unspecified number of jobs and end all growth activities in West Africa.