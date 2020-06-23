Sasol's troubled Lake Charles project shows progress, at 86% of capacity

Jun. 23, 2020
  • Sasol (SSL +5.7%) moves higher on news its delayed Lake Charles chemical project in Louisiana is now operating at 86% of total nameplate capacity after achieving beneficial operation of the Guerbet alcohols unit at the site.
  • The Guerbet unit is the sixth of seven Lake Charles production units to be brought into production, and has a nameplate capacity of 30K tons/year.
  • The last remaining unit to come online will be the low density polyethylene plant, which was damaged during a fire in January.
  • Sasol says capital spending on the Lake Charles project was tracking the previous guidance of $12.8B at the end of May.
  • The company recently announced plans to focus on its core chemicals and energy businesses, cut an unspecified number of jobs and end all growth activities in West Africa.
