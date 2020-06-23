Millendo slumps (MLND -13.5% ) on modestly higher volume after the company announced that it will be terminating development of nevanimibe for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

An interim review of Phase 2b data on 10 CAH patients showed that only one met the primary endpoint of achieving 17-hydroxyprogesterone (17-OHP) levels less than or equal to 2-times the upper limit of normal.

"We are aligned in our focus on evaluating our pipeline and its potential, beginning with the advancement of MLE-301,” said Julia Owens, President and CEO

The company is developing MLE-301, a selective neurokinin 3 receptor (NK3R) antagonist, for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes, night sweats) in menopausal women.

A Phase 1 trial should launch next quarter.

The board is exploring strategic alternatives. SVB Leerink is advising.