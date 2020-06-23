NiSource's (NI -1.9%) Columbia Gas of Massachusetts unit is sentenced to pay a $53M criminal fine in connection with the September 2018 gas line disaster in the Merrimack Valley.
The court also sentences the company to a three-year probation period during which its operations will be subject to a monitor to ensure it complies with federal and state safety regulations.
The company agreed in February to pay a fine and plead guilty to violating a minimum safety standard of the federal Natural Gas Pipeline Safety Act.
Eversource Energy (ES -0.8%) agreed to acquire Columbia Gas for $1.1B, and NiSource must forfeit any profit it may earn from the sale.