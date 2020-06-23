NiSource's (NI -1.9% ) Columbia Gas of Massachusetts unit is sentenced to pay a $53M criminal fine in connection with the September 2018 gas line disaster in the Merrimack Valley.

The court also sentences the company to a three-year probation period during which its operations will be subject to a monitor to ensure it complies with federal and state safety regulations.

The company agreed in February to pay a fine and plead guilty to violating a minimum safety standard of the federal Natural Gas Pipeline Safety Act.