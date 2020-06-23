Apollo Gold signs Letter of Intent (LOI) with First Majestic Silver (AG +1.6% ) for the option to acquire its Jalisco Group of Properties in Mexico.

Under the transaction, Apollo can exercise the option at a payment of $750K and share issue to First Majestic in tranches over a period of 3 years.

Apollo will also commit to exploration expenditure of at least $1.25M on these gold-silver prospective claims.

The LOI is non-binding. However, Apollo and First Majestic intend to enter into definitive agreement within 3 months.

Previously: Silver Dollar to acquire First Majestic project (June 19)