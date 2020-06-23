Barron's is restarting talk about Amazon (AMZN +2.2% ) making a run at Macy's (M -1.1% ).

The publication notes that the pandemic has widened the gap between the two companies to make a combination even more appealing.

It's also noted that Macy's sells some of the large branded apparel (Ralph Lauren, Canada Goose, etc.) that customers have to leave Amazon to find.

As far as numbers, Macy's has a $2.15B market cap but also comes along with ~$5.7B in total debt. Amazon ended Q1 with $27.2B of cash and has spent as much on M&A as the $13.4B it doled out for Whole Foods in 2017.