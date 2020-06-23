Airlines sliding again, but sell side liking low-cost carriers

American Airlines and its capital raise is casting a pall over airline stocks again. But low-cost carriers are getting some interest.

American (AAL -7% ) raised $2B pricing 74.1M shares at $13.50/share and selling $1B in convertible notes at 6.5%. Most of the carrier stocks are in the red in morning trading.

United (UAL =4.3% ) is the second-weakest in the group as it plans for a $3B private offering with its mileage program as collateral.

But the sell side is warming up to the lower-cost names. Allegiant Travel (ALGT, +1.3% ) is managing a slight gain from an upgrade by Raymond James.

Analyst Savanthi Syth gives shares a Strong Buy, forecasting a faster earnings recovery than peers. Syth also has Strong Buys on Southwest (LUV, -1% ), Alaska Air (ALK, - 1.6% ) and Delta (DAL, -1.3% ).

Yesterday BofA reiterated its endorsement of Allegiant and Southwest, maintain buy ratings. Allegiant has enough liquidity to last through 2022 and Southwest through mid-2023, even without further government loans, BofA says.

Over the past five sessions, Allegiant is off about 3% and Southwest is down 7%. American is down 17% and United is off 11%.

Looking to the broader recovery in the sector, the number of travelers going through TSA checkpoints topped 600K yesterday for the first time since March 19. At 607,540 it’s down 78% from year-ago figures. While the topping 600K yesterday the number of fliers on a daily basis has looked rangebound since they topped 500K on June 11. That jibes with Kayak’s travel search trends, bouncing between down 50% to 60% from a year ago through that period.