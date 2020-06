Dell (DELL +1.4% ) launches the newest G7 midrange gaming laptop in 15-inch and 17-inch versions.

The new G7 systems include 10th Gen Intel CPUs up to an i9 and Nvidia GeForce GPUs that top out at an RTX 2070 MAx-Q on the 15-inch model and a 2070 Super on the 17-inch version.

Read more specs for the G7 models here.

The G7 17 is now available, and the G7 15 will launch on June 29. Both models have a starting price of $1,429.