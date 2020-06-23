Vornado Realty Trust (VNO -0.5% ) is starting to explore options to refinance, either together or separately, 1290 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan and 555 California Street in San Francisco.

Vornado owns 70% controlling interests in the partnerships that own the two properties and has sole decision-making authority; the two properties add up to 3.9M square feet.

The REIT says there can be no assurance that a transaction will be completed.

The move comes after the company said in early May that many of its retail tenants and some of its office tenants have requested rent relief and/or rent deferral for April and beyond.

In its May 4 press release, VNO said it had collected 53% of rent due from retail tenants for April and 90% from office tenants.