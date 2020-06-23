The U.K. Supreme Court is set to begin hearing an appeal by Nigerian farmers and fishermen to pursue claims against Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +2.3% ) over oil spills in the Niger Delta.

The Ogale and Bille communities claim Shell's operations have polluted their land and waters, and are seeking justice through U.K. courts because cases heard in Nigeria can take decades to resolve, according to the law firm representing the farmers and fishermen.

The appeal could re-open the possibility for British multinationals to be held liable at home for their subsidiaries' actions abroad, even after a London court ruled in 2018 that the claim could not be pursued in the U.K. because it lacked jurisdiction over claims against Shell's Nigerian subsidiary.