Goldman Sachs (GS +1.6% ) hires former AT&T chief brand officer Fiona Carter as its first chief marketing officer, Axios reports, citing an internal memo it obtained.

Carter will lead Goldman's brand marketing, content, and digital strategy globally and will work closely with businesses across the company to elevate unified brand messaging, according to the memo.

She'll join the executive office as partner, reporting to Goldman's president and COO John Waldron.

Though the bank spends less than some if its competitors on advertising, the company has built up its in-house media team, which produces a range of content including videos, podcasts, and live events.