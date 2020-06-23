Conduent brings strategy management technology via alliance with Envisio Solutions

Conduent (CNDT -0.2% ) and Envisio Solutions, Inc. formed a new alliance to bring Envisio’s strategy execution and performance management technology to Conduent’s Healthy Communities Institute service offering.

This partnership brings health systems, non-profits, collaboratives and public health agencies advanced data aggregation to create actionable insights and a single-source solution.

“We are proud to add Envisio’s leading technology to enable our multi-disciplinary team of public health professionals to deliver strategic guidance to help organizations focus on the right activities to build trust, prevent new outbreaks and improve outcomes for the most vulnerable citizens in their communities,” commented David Williams, General Manager, Healthcare Provider Solutions, Conduent.