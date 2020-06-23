J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT +2.8% ) gains after landing an upgrade from KeyBanc Capital Markets to Overweight from Sector Weight.

The firm points to signs of rising import activity, including a sequential increase in June container import volume at the Port of Los Angeles.

A bounceback in retail sales is seen acting as a tailwind for JBHT and margins are expected to see a reduced drag from recent tech investments.

KeyBacn assigns a price target of $135 to JBHT vs. the average sell-side PT of $108.35.