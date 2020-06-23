W.R. Grace (GRA +0.7% ) says it opened its new 8,200 sq. meter colloidal silica plant at its European flagship manufacturing and R&D center in Worms, Germany.

The facility doubles the production capacity of Grace's Ludox colloidal silica product, improving responsiveness to customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Despite existing applications including catalysts, investment casting binders, coatings and refractory additives, the company says Ludox colloidal silicas "still have considerable untapped potential with new and innovative uses continuing to emerge."