Apple helping solidify midday market gains

Stocks are extending gains midday. Tech is the familiar gainer and Apple is offering an outsize boost to the Dow.

The S&P is rising 0.95% and the Nasdaq is gaining 1.4% . The Dow is climbing 0.9% .

Apple’s 2.7% rise is adding about 65 points of the blue-chip index’s 219-point rise. Price targets were raised on the stock after the developers conference.

Also in tech, PayPal continues its rally, up 2.6% . Accenture is rising 3.2% .

The White House continues to sound optimistic on U.S.-China relations after Peter Navarro scared the market last night, indicating the trade deal was over. Larry Kudlow says today China’s “picking up its game” with regard to trade.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is rising 1.2% . Mohawk Industries is jumping 9% despite a Deutsche Bank downgrade to Sell on concerns about high earnings estimates.