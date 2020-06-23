Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is 2.4% higher after its investor fireside chat, during which the company said it would "double down" on its Star Wars games from here.

That news follows successes in Star Wars: Battlefront 1 and Battlefront 2 (sellers of about 35M copies combined), Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, and more recently Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Star Wars Squadrons is up next, and it's aimed at a smaller audience than the previous games.

Following the investor call, Benchmark raised to a Street-high price target of $153 (implying 15% further upside); it's pointing to positive remarks in the fireside chat about expected growth, and the fact that Q1 2021 is ahead of expectations across the board.

It's looking to a boost to company guidance with July earnings, as well as a possible initiation of a new share buyback program.

Baird raised its target to $150 from $130, and MKM Partners raised its target to $144 from $132. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey reiterated its Buy rating and has a price target of $131.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs came away reiterating its Neutral rating and $131 price target. It noted some slight delays in sports releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the company will put out additional Ultimate Team content to make up that gap.