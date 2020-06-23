DraftKings (DKNG +4.0% ) says its standalone mobile casino app launched today in New Jersey.

The app will feature new games only found on DraftKings, plus revamped classics, including Blackjack and Roulette.

The company says the app is its first product that operates all year without regard to the annual sports schedules. The app will be rolled out to other states.

DraftKings is higher on the day, showing no ill effect from James Cramer and Dave Portnoy highlighting the upside of Penn's upcoming Barstool app.

Source: Press Release