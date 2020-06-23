CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR -9.8% ) plunges after preliminary Q1 operating results reveal $15.7M in lease revenue and $5.2M in transportation and distribution revenue.

But CorEnergy recorded a $30.1M writeoff for deferred rent receivable related to the Grand Isle Lease agreement, resulting in a net loss of $9.1M for the quarter.

The company recognized a ~$140M loss on impairment of leased property related to the Grand Isle Gathering System, resulting in a quarterly net loss attributable to stockholders of $164.3M, or $12.04/share.

An agreement in principle was reached to sell the Pinedale LGS asset to UPL for $18M, with proceeds from the sale plus any cash remaining at Pinedale LP expected to satisfy any remaining debt at Pinedale LGS and thus eliminate any debt repayment obligations from CorEnergy.

CorEnergy says Q2 results will reflect a ~$147M charge for the Pinedale LGS, which could be partially offset by any reduction of debt owed.