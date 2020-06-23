Nokia (NOK +0.8% ) says following trials that its next-generation 5G AirScale Cloud RAN solution will be commercially available this year, with general availability coming in 2021.

The new solution is based on vRAN2.0. Nokia's offering based on vRAN1.0 has been in commercial operation on a millimeter wave network in the U.S. since early 2019.

That's now evolved into using a Distributed Unit running on general-purposes, x86-based computing with hardware acceleration in Layer 1.

It's specifically designed to reuse existing network assets and support all architecture options,

Nokia says it should help operators generate revenue from 5G services, enable end-to-end network slicing and meet IoT requirements.