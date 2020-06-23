Patterson (NASDAQ:PDCO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-54.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (-18.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PDCO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.