Ping An Insurance-backed Lufax ready to operate in Hong Kong
Jun. 23, 2020 1:26 PM ETPing An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (PNGAY)PNGAYBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- To tap the world's financial hub, Ping An Insurance (OTCPK:PNGAY +0.4%) associate Lufax' subsidiary Lu International secures all the three financial business licenses required to directly operate in Hong Kong.
- Lu International expects to launch its online wealth management app in August.
- Dual-listed Ping An Insurance joined the rally on HKG after Hong Kong stocks gained upswing on Trump's tweet reaffirming China trade deal is 'fully intact.'
- However, US-listed Chinese companies plan to move closer to their homes due to new US bill that could force them to delist if failing to comply with US regulations for 3 consecutive years.