Ping An Insurance-backed Lufax ready to operate in Hong Kong

  • To tap the world's financial hub, Ping An Insurance (OTCPK:PNGAY +0.4%) associate Lufax' subsidiary Lu International secures all the three financial business licenses required to directly operate in Hong Kong.
  • Lu International expects to launch its online wealth management app in August.
  • Dual-listed Ping An Insurance joined the rally on HKG after Hong Kong stocks gained upswing on Trump's tweet reaffirming China trade deal is 'fully intact.'
  • However, US-listed Chinese companies plan to move closer to their homes due to new US bill that could force them to delist if failing to comply with US regulations for 3 consecutive years.
