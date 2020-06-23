Synchrony Financial (SYF +0.8% ) should benefit from its role in issuing Verizon's new Visa card as attractive rewards should help it gain traction among Verizon's 150M customers in the U.S., writes Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch in a note.

Sees balance growth opportunity for Synchrony as the economic environment returns to normal of $12B-$13B over the phone replacement cycle.

"Furthermore, despite being a new program, the Verizon card will have actual proven demand from Verizon customers," writes Orenbuch, who has an Outperform rating and $32 price target on SYF.

See minimized credit risk until the economy is more stable, since it appears SYF won't be offering an intro rate, based on Verizon's disclosures.

SYF management " has indicated that given the wide range of Verizon customers, SYF will not approve all of these customers."

SYF is Orenbuch's top pick among card issuers, citing its potential for strong receivables growth and built-in credit protection through RSA mechanism.

SYF's stock performance vs. AXP and DFS:

Orenbuch's Outperform rating come in more bullish than the Quant rating of Neutral and SA Authors' average rating of Neutral (1 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 1 Bearish).