Facebook's (FB +2% ) Oculus unit has canceled its entry-level virtual reality headset, the Oculus Go.

That follows the success of the Oculus Quest as a stand-alone unit. The move leaves Oculus with its Quest and Rift headsets as products going forward.

VR tech has "improved at an incredible pace," the company says.

"The community response has been overwhelmingly positive, and you’ve told us loud and clear that 6DOF [six degrees of freedom] feels like the future of VR," Oculus says. "That’s why we’re going all-in, and we won’t be shipping any more 3DOF VR products. We’ll end sales of Oculus Go headsets this year as we double down on improving our offerings for Quest and Rift."