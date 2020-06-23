KB Home Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+13.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KBH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
