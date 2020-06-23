H.B. Fuller Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jun. 23, 2020 H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) By: Akanksha Bakshi
- H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $664.28M (-12.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FUL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.