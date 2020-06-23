Nielsen is out with fresh xAOC + c-store data for the beverage industry.

Dollar sales of carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, bottled water, sparkling/still flavored water, sports drinks, liquid tea, and RTD coffee were above 12-week trends for the 4-week period ending June 13, while dollar sales of refrigerated juice, ground coffee and salty snacks were below 12-week trends, according to Cowen's Vivien Azer.

Within the CSD category, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) saw double-digit growth for the Coke (+17.1%) and Sprite (+16.7%) brands, while PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was also strong across the board with Pepsi (+15.4%), Diet Pepsi (+12.6%) and Mountain Dew (+18.9%). Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) outperformed both of its large competitors with a 20.5% jump for the 4-week period.

In the energy drink category, Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) saw 5.3% sales growth to lose ground to the 17.0% pop for Red Bull. PepsiCo and Bang both saw energy drink sales fall over the last four weeks,

The Nielsen report on XAOC + C-store sales tracks business at food/grocery outlets, drugstores, mass merchandisers like Walmart, club stores, dollar stores and convenience stores.

As far as share price returns, Coca-Cola has been a laggard in 2020.