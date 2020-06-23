Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will add $150M to its diversity and inclusion investments and double the number of Black and African Americans employees in senior and leadership positions by 2025.

The tech giant will double the number of Black- and African American-owned suppliers it uses over the next three years and spend an incremental $500M with those suppliers.

Microsoft will create a $100M program that will make an initial investment in collaborating with the FDIC to target Minority Owned Depositary Institutions.

Over the next three years, Microsoft will double the percentage of transaction volumes through Black- and African American-owned banks.

A $50M fund will invest in Black- and African American-owned small businesses.