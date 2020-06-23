European Urology Oncology Journal published additional outcome from ViewRay's (VRAY -4.9%) prospective phase II study of MR-guided radiation therapy (MRgRT) in patients with localized prostate cancer.
The publication is a follow-up to early outcomes published in 2019.
Pooled data on 101 patients, at 12 months, showed no grade 3 gastrointestinal (GI) and genitourinary (GU) toxicities; these results were obtained in a complex clinical cohort (59.4% high-risk).
Little to no grade 2 was reported by patients at 12-month follow up and, corresponding bowel problems were reported by only 2% of patients.
The study did not use implanted markers or tissue spacers between rectum and prostate, as treatments were delivered under MR-guidance.