European Urology Oncology Journal published additional outcome from ViewRay's (VRAY -4.9% ) prospective phase II study of MR-guided radiation therapy (MRgRT) in patients with localized prostate cancer.

The publication is a follow-up to early outcomes published in 2019.

Pooled data on 101 patients, at 12 months, showed no grade 3 gastrointestinal (GI) and genitourinary (GU) toxicities; these results were obtained in a complex clinical cohort (59.4% high-risk).

Little to no grade 2 was reported by patients at 12-month follow up and, corresponding bowel problems were reported by only 2% of patients.

The study did not use implanted markers or tissue spacers between rectum and prostate, as treatments were delivered under MR-guidance.