Lehmann Livian Fridson Advisors Chief Investment Officer Martin Fridson thinks a case can be made that Hertz Global (HTZ -14.6% ) investors will see some return on the other side of bankruptcy.

He says there was more substantive support for a rise in Hertz's total enterprise value during June 4 to June 8 than a spontaneous, fact-free outbreak of enthusiasm from day traders. Fridson points to an expansion in American's July flight schedule and a break higher in used car prices.

Fridson is more optimistic on a recovery for HTZ investors than Morgan Stanley was yesterday with its contention that Hertz is a $0.