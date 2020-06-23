The Federal Housing Finance Agency said its government-sponsored enterprises completed 26,910 foreclosure prevention actions Q1 2020 vs. 25,930 in Q4.

Initiated forbearance plans increased to 170,533 in Q1 2020 vs. 6,975 in Q4 2019, likely reflecting Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +3.4% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +3.7% ) allowing homeowners to defer mortgage payments for up to a year as part of coronavirus relief legislation.

Delinquencies fell, which is likely the result of the increased forbearances, since accounts in forbearance are not counted as delinquent. 60+ days delinquent loans fell to 0.92% at the end of Q1 vs. 0.96% at the end of Q4.

90+days delinquency ticked down to 0.64% at the end of Q1 from 0.65% at Q4's end.

Total refinance volume increased in March 2020 as mortgage rates continued to sink to the lows last seen in 2015.

There were 747,464 refinances in Q1 vs. 728,842 in Q4.

