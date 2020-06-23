Story one is the pandemic, and second-wave fears. Story two is the election. Story three is the Fed, and its extraordinary measures to buoy the economy and markets.

While stories one and two will no doubt contribute to market volatility, it's story three that will drive the overall direction of stocks, says the team at UBS.

We've seen this action play out numerous time over the past few weeks, as scary coronavirus headlines lead to a modest dip in markets, which is then immediately bought. Even today. Did you know California reported more than 5K new COVID-19 cases, its largest daily increase of the pandemic? The percent of positive tests moved higher as well. The data from Florida wasn't great either.

As for the election, both candidates may leave many wondering exactly how it's come to this.

It's the Fed story winning out again, though, with the major averages all up more than 1% . The Nasdaq (COMP) is up 1.6% , and notching a new all-time high at 10,215.

UBS: "We think the most important thing an investor can do is to be invested, rather than sitting on the sidelines." Indeed.

Related ETFs: CRF, USA, SCHX, VV, ZF, FEX, SFY, JKD, EEH, IWL, EQL, GSEW