Myovant Sciences (MYOV +11.4% ) announces results from a second Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating once-daily relugolix combination therapy (relugolix 40 mg plus estradiol 1.0 mg and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) in women with endometriosis-related pain that were consistent with the first Phase 3.

The study met the primary endpoint of clinically-meaningful pain reductions, the same endpoint as the first, achieving all seven key secondary endpoints, including dyspareunia (painful intercourse) and a greater proportion of women not using opioids.

Specifically, results showed pain reductions for 74.5% of women with menstrual pain and 58.5% of women with non-menstrual pelvic pain, compared to 26.9% and 39.6%, respectively, on women in the control arm. 73.3% said their menstrual pain improved from severe to mild.

On the safety front, 10% of women in the relugolix combination group said they experienced headaches and hot flashes.

Participants who completed the studies were offered the opportunity to enroll in an extension study for up to 80 additional weeks. Data should be available in Q1 2021. A U.S. marketing application will follow.