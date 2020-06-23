More Disney (DIS +1.1% ) parks are detailing reopening plans, following a restart of operations in Shanghai and Hong Kong, and with key U.S. resorts ready to get back to business.

Tokyo Disney (the company's most profitable park) will welcome guests again to Tokyo Disneyland and Disney Sea starting July 1, following a four-month closure.

It will limit daily attendance to 15,000 people for now, selling tickets online only and assigning set entry times for guests. It's also requiring mask wearing and temperature checks.

And Disneyland Paris launches a phased reopening on July 15 after being closed since mid-March. The first phase there will include Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney's Newport Bay Club Hotel and Disney Village.

In the U.S., Walt Disney World parks are welcoming guests again on July 11, and Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on July 17.