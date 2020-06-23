Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +1.4% ) will announce a major restructuring by the end of the year as the company prepares to accelerate its shift towards low-carbon, CEO Ben van Beurden told employees, Reuters reports.

The restructuring would include workforce reductions as part of broader cost cuts, although no figures have been decided yet, the CEO reportedly said during an internal webcast.

Van Beurden recently said the company expects buying and selling of liquefied natural gas to recover to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic.