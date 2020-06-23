Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), JBS USA, Cargill and Smithfield Foods are the subject of a new investigation being opened by Democrats in the Senate.

The main issues being investigated are how the companies handled pork exports and worker safety during the pandemic. The Dems want to dig in to why pork imports to China were at a record level even as supposed meat shortages were the cause of price increases in the U.S. Also on the agenda, the high level of COVID-19 outbreaks at plants will be probed. The close working conditions of meatpacking employees and colder factory temperatures have been attributed in the past to the higher rate of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths seen for the industry than the general population.

"Your companies created the conditions that left your workers and the supply chain vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic – but instead of addressing them, you used the prospect of food shortages to secure a federal license to put your workers in harm’s way," reads a letter from Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker.

Shares of Tyson have underperformed the S&P 500 Index during the pandemic period in the U.S.