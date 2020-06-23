The Sierra Club asks a federal judge to halt construction of Kinder Morgan's (KMI +0.1% ) $2B Permian Highway Pipeline, arguing that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers avoided federal environmental laws when it issued a federal permit.

The group's request for injunction alleges Army Corps officials approved the project without the required analysis of environmental impacts across 129 waterways, public participation and consideration of alternative routes.

"The Sierra Club's preliminary injunction filing seeks to invalidate a long-standing permitting process in order to delay critical infrastructure projects like PHP," Kinder Morgan says, adding the pipeline is 65% mechanically complete and expected to be placed in service during Q1 2021.

The 430-mile Permian Highway Pipeline is one of the projects considered at risk of delay after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to suspend a lower court's ruling that canceled a national environmental permit.