NBCUniversal (CMCSA +2.6% ) streaming service Peacock has a deal with Google (GOOG +1.5% , GOOGL +1.5% ) for app support on Android mobile devices along with Android TV, and Chromecast.

It will make Peacock playable on Chromebooks at the July 15 launch, and Android mobile/TV users will have free access to paid service Peacock Premium through Oct. 15.

Peacock Premium launched free to Comcast's own pay TV subscribers in April.