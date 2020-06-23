NBCUniversal (CMCSA +2.6%) streaming service Peacock has a deal with Google (GOOG +1.5%, GOOGL +1.5%) for app support on Android mobile devices along with Android TV, and Chromecast.
It will make Peacock playable on Chromebooks at the July 15 launch, and Android mobile/TV users will have free access to paid service Peacock Premium through Oct. 15.
Peacock Premium launched free to Comcast's own pay TV subscribers in April.
Following other deals with Apple and Microsoft, it leaves Peacock with no current deal on Roku (ROKU -0.8%) or Amazon Fire TV (AMZN +2.3%), with the launch just three weeks away. (HBO Max (T +1.4%) is in the same boat.)