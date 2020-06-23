TechnipFMC (FTI +3% ) is awarded two contracts and a letter of intent from Equinor (EQNR +1.6% ) for pipelaying and subsea installation for three projects on the Norwegian continental shelf, valued at NOK1.8B (~$189M).

Contracts are awarded for the Breidablikk project and the gas import system for the Snorre expansion project, and the LOI is for Askeladd Vest.

The scope includes fabrication and laying of pipelines, installation of subsea structures, control cables and hook-up and testing of systems.

The offshore operations under the contracts are planned to be carried out during 2021-23.